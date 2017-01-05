Företagsannonser

Gävleidag 10.03

Gävle bland ett av världens hetaste resmål – "a paradise of riches"

På resmålssajten thrillist.com listas Östersjökusten med Gävle som ett av de 15 bästa resmålen i världen att besöka 2017.

Niklas Sundin

Bland Machu Picchu, Antarktis och Tokyo finns Gävlekusten med som ett av de hetaste resmålen för 2017 på sajten thrillist.com . På plats sju, före resmål som Patagonien, Sydkorea och Costa Rica hyllas Östersjökusten med Gävle.

"The Swedish landscape that cushions the country's eastern coast is a paradise of riches." är en del av motiveringen. Sajten tipsar om att ta sig till startpunkten för upplevelsen, Uppsala, och sedan ta sig norrut och stanna till i Gävle, Hudiksvall och Luleå. "The coastline is full of sheltered little villages like the one where we stayed, a blissful and total respite from the world. You'll find isolated locales where you can walk through pine and birch wildernesses and pick berries, with an abundance of rich wildlife all around you."

