Ångestmöte i superettan, Veckans match och allsvenskt besök på Gavlevallen – här är veckans livesport

Söndag 24 juni
► 17.25: Superettan: IK Frej–Gefle IF (liverapportering). Avspark 17.30.
► 15.00 Division 1 norra: Team TG–Sandvikens IF (Livesänd tv-match)
Tisdag 26 juni
► 16.00 Träningsmatch: Örebro-GIF Sundsvall (Livesänd tv-match)
Torsdag 28 juni
► 18.15 Veckans Match: Ockelbo–Järbo (livesänd tv-match) avspark 19.00
Lördag 30 juni
► 17.55 Superettan: Gefle IF–Varberg (liverapport) avspark 18.00
Söndag 1 juli
► 12.15 Veckans match Årsunda–Hofors (livesänd tv-match) avspark 13.00
Notera att listan kan komma att justeras under veckans gång.