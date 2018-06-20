Onsdag 20 juni
Ångestmöte i superettan, Veckans match och allsvenskt besök på Gavlevallen – här är veckans livesport

GIF spelar livsviktig bortamatch mot Frej, SIF jagar formen i Umeå och vi får finbesök av ÖSK som träningsspelar mot GIF Sundsvall på Gavlevallen. Och missa inte Veckans match som drar till Ockelbo för mötet mot Järbo.

Söndag 24 juni

► 17.25: Superettan: IK Frej–Gefle IF (liverapportering). Avspark 17.30.

► 15.00 Division 1 norra: Team TG–Sandvikens IF (Livesänd tv-match)

Tisdag 26 juni

► 16.00 Träningsmatch: Örebro-GIF Sundsvall (Livesänd tv-match)

Torsdag 28 juni

18.15 Veckans Match: Ockelbo–Järbo (livesänd tv-match) avspark 19.00

Lördag 30 juni

► 17.55 Superettan: Gefle IF–Varberg (liverapport) avspark 18.00

Söndag 1 juli

► 12.15 Veckans match Årsunda–Hofors (livesänd tv-match) avspark 13.00

Notera att listan kan komma att justeras under veckans gång.

026-15 93 85

Mer läsning

Gävleborg | 16.37

Sandvikens IF tar emot Djurgårdens IF i 100-årsmatchen – se matchen här

Sandvikens IF – med gamle Djurgårdstränaren Pelle Olsson på tränarbänken – fyller 100 år som...

Superettan | 15.57

GIF:s förre forwardsjätte lämnade klubben – talar ut om konflikterna: "Han var arrogant och självgod"

Sedan Hasse Berggren lämnade Gelfe IF har det varit tyst. Men nu väljer den tidigare sportchefen...

Superettan | 16.05

Ny måstematch för GIF – bottenmöte med IK Frej – följ matchen här

Gefle har nio raka utan seger och ligger nu på nedflyttningsplats. Frej har jobbat sig upp från...

Elitserien | 09.53

Bekräftat: Sandvikens ekonomiska jättesmäll – backar flera miljoner

Herrlaget i SM-final – men ekonomiskt går det tungt för Sandviken. På klubbens årsmöte...

Gestrikland | 10.15

Fick Noppa-stipendiet – nu berättar eldsjälen som vill ge tillbaka: "Alla barn ska få någonstans att vara"

Hon var med och startade upp Hagaströms damlag. I våras vann tilldelades hon Noppa-stipendiet...

Fotboll | 12.00

I stjärnornas fotspår – Mikael Lustig: "Han blev skitsur och förbannad, det svartnade för ögonen"

Inför VM har Sporten besökt några av landslagsstjärnornas tidigare klubbar, för att se vart allt...

Ishockey | 18 jun

Senaste nytt om målvaktsläget i Brynäs – Bengtzén: "Jag jobbar med ett spår just nu"

Efter att Joacim Eriksson ådragit sig en långtidsskada som följd av det som skulle vara ett...

SHL | Igår

Brynäs guldmålvakt om första dagarna med seriekonkurrenten och tiden utomlands: "Fick poliseskort från fansen"

Timrå IK:s stjärnvärvning och tidigare Brynäsmålvakten Niklas Svedberg har precis anslutit till...

Fotboll | 11.52

Granqvist hjälteinsats belönas – tar plats i omgångens lag

Andreas Granqvist avgjorde matchen mot Sydkorea med sitt straffmål. Något som väldigt få missade....

Gävleborg | Igår

LISTAN: Här är de största SIF-spelarna genom tiderna – med Gösta Dunker, "Danskdödaren" och Roffe Z

Det här är inte en startelva att skicka ut på planen som täcker alla positioner. Men efter samråd...

Gestrikland | Igår

Veckans match sände Hagaström–IK Sätra

Midsommarveckan är här. Men innan vi får äta sill och potatis ska vi ta oss an en ny omgång av...

SHL | 18 jun

18:00: Brynäs har årsmöte – vi rapporterar direkt

Ikväll är det dags för Brynäs årsmöte för alla medlemmar. Sporten är på plats och liverapporterar...

Gestrikland | Igår

Sätra numret större i Veckans match-mötet med Hagaström – se målen här

Efter en mållös första halvlek rasslade det till i den andra. Sätra tog ledningen både en och två...

Gestrikland | Igår

Skön comeback för Adelina Murseli: "Kändes skönt att starta med två mål"

Efter en mållös första halvlek var det dags för Sätras Adelina Murseli att återigen skrivas upp i...

Fotboll | 14.13

Iranska supportern inför Spanien-matchen: "Många förväntar sig stordåd"

Det sena avgörandet i fredags (1-0 mot Marocko) försatte Iran i nationellt firande som knappt...

Fotboll | 18 jun

Sandviken firar 100 år med match mot Djurgården – men utan Kim Källström: "Gick inte att lösa"

En av de stora höjdpunkterna under Sandvikens 100 års-firande är jubileumsmatchen mot Djurgården....

Gävleborg | Igår

Oskar dubblade på lunchen

 BOLLNÄS. V4-omgången inleddes med en lätt favoritseger då Oskar Kylin Blom ledde hela vägen med...

Fotboll | Igår

I stjärnornas fotspår – Isaac Kiese Thelin: "Han har alltid varit så snäll – han är väl tvärtemot Zlatan"

Inför VM har Sporten besökt några av landslagsstjärnornas tidigare klubbar, för att se vart allt...

norra Svealand | Igår

Sandviken vann - efter Demi Pierres hattrick

Demi Pierre stod för tre mål när Sandviken vann mot Bälinge på hemmaplan i division 1 norra...

Fotboll | 18 jun

Tvingades lämna sent återbud – förbundskapten om Nilsson Lindelöfs plötsliga sjukdom: "Väldigt synd om Vigge"

I Janne Anderssons ursprungsplan var Victor Nilsson Lindelöf ett självklart kort. Men så blev det...

