Patti Smith tilldelades Joe Hill-priset: "Oerhört stolt och tacksam"

Priset överlämnades i en privat ceremoni i samband med hennes konsert på Stockholm Waterfront. Joe Hill-priset instiftades 2016 och uppmärksammar personer som arbetar på musikens område i Joe Hills anda och utifrån hans värderingar. Gävleprofilen Claes Olson, nu boende i Stockholm, är idémakaren till priset och han fick äran att räcka över tavlan till Patti Smith som kände sig "oerhört stolt och tacksam".

– I dessa tider är det viktigare än på länge att lyfta fram och påminna oss om Joe Hills tankar, ideal och engagemang, kommenterade Patti Smith. Inte minst med tanke på att mitt eget hemland just nu är det värsta exemplet på hur man runt om i världen har börjat bygga murar för att utestänga människor, kommenterade hon utmärkelsen innan hon fortsatte:

– Jag vet att Joan Baez tidigare har fått priset, så jag är oerhört stolt och tacksam för det här. Priset och bilden av Joe Hill kommer jag att sätta på väggen i min arbetsstudio!

Precis som Patti Smith nämnde är Joan Baez en av de tidigare vinnarna, precis som Stefan Sundström och den svensk-kurdiska musikgruppen Koma Nurdil.

Årets pris är skapat Gävlekonstnären Eva Österberg och motiveringen lästes upp av artisten Sofia Härdig.

Juryns motivering

"They call Joe Hill ”the man who never died”, and more than 100 years after his shameful execution his flame still burns. Among his last words were: ”Don't waste any time mourning. Organize!". The Joe Hill Memorial Music Award draws attention to people working in the musical area in the spirit of Joe Hill and whose own principles are based on his fundamental values. Not only in her music, but in all her writing, performances and art, Patti Smith stands for the same values that Joe Hill sacrificed his life for: solidarity, equality, brotherhood, sisterhood, humanism, freedom, and hope. ”We all have a responsibility”, Patti Smith once said when asked whether she felt that she had a special responsibility as an artist. For all the inspirational strength Patti Smith gives us through her work, she is an extremely well-deserved Laureate of the Joe Hill Memorial Music Award 2019. ”The people have the power… The power to dream, to rule / to wrestle the world from fools… I believe everything we dream / Can come to pass through our union / We can turn the world around / We can turn the earth' s revolution / We have the power / People have the power!”

Juryn består av: Claes Olson (ordf.), Anders Wesslén, Sofia Hedén, Bengt Söderhäll, Anna-Karin Ferm, Anna Lindholm och Magnus Pejlert.