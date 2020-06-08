P4 Nästa-final samt Stolt och nykter – det liveströmmas på nöjesfronten i Gästrikland vecka 24

ONSDAG 10 JUNI
Quiz, Trivs, Gävle, 19.00.
TORSDAG 11 JUNI
Stolt och nykter livesänds från Gasklockorna i Gävle, artister: Imenella, Lamix och Jubël, 19.30 och 23.30.
Venuspassagen - liveströmmad konsert från Gävle konserthus, 20.00.
FREDAG 12 JUNI
Liveströmmad final av P4 Nästa från Musikhuset med artisterna Christoffer Jonsson, Towimusic, Julia Pärssinen, Ardet och Christoffer Olsson, Gävle, 15-16.
LÖRDAG 13 JUNI
Charly Williams, Mulligans, Sandviken, 22.00.
SÖNDAG 14 JUNI
Sommarloppis, Stortorget, Gävle, 19.00.