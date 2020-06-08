Annons
P4 Nästa-final samt Stolt och nykter – det liveströmmas på nöjesfronten i Gästrikland vecka 24

P4 Nästa-finalen sänds från Musikhuset och Stolt och nykter från Gasklockorna. Inget är sig likt coronaåret 2020, men underhållning blir det, om än i strömmad form.

ONSDAG 10 JUNI

Quiz, Trivs, Gävle, 19.00.

TORSDAG 11 JUNI

Stolt och nykter livesänds från Gasklockorna i Gävle, artister: Imenella, Lamix och Jubël, 19.30 och 23.30.

Imenella i rosa tajts.
Bild: Roxanne Nilsson

Venuspassagen - liveströmmad konsert från Gävle konserthus, 20.00.

FREDAG 12 JUNI

Liveströmmad final av P4 Nästa från Musikhuset med artisterna Christoffer Jonsson, Towimusic, Julia Pärssinen, Ardet och Christoffer Olsson, Gävle, 15-16.

Christoffer Jonsson tävlar mot bland andra mannen med det snarlika namnet Christoffer Olsson. i P4 Nästa.
Bild: Nils Palmeby

LÖRDAG 13 JUNI

Charly Williams, Mulligans, Sandviken, 22.00.

SÖNDAG 14 JUNI

Sommarloppis, Stortorget, Gävle, 19.00.

